Ukrainian high jumpers Mahuchikh, Gerashchenko reach Olympics finals

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 3:06 PM 1 min read
Iryna Gerashchenko of Team Ukraine competes during the Women’s High Jump Qualification.
Iryna Gerashchenko of Team Ukraine competes during the Women’s High Jump Qualification on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Ukrainian high jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko on Aug. 2 qualified for the 2024 Olympics finals. They will represent Ukraine in the high jump finals on Aug. 4.

Mahuchikh, 22, cleared two heights—1,92 and 1,95 meters—on her first attempt and advanced past the tournament's qualifications without difficulty.

Gerashchenko, 29, cleared heights of 1.83 and 1.88 meters on her first attempt, and 1,92 and 1,95 meters on her second attempt. With the second-best result in Group B, she advanced to the finals. This was her best result of the season.

Yuliia Levchenko did not manage to clear 1.83 meters in three attempts, therefore dropping out of the competition.

Before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, Mahuchikh broke the 37-year-old world record previously held by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova. Mahuchikh reached a height of 2.1 meters on her first attempt, breaking Konstadinova’s 1987 record of 2.09 meters.

Team Ukraine has won two medals in this year's games so far: bronze for fencer Olga Kharlan and silver for shooter Serhiy Kulish.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
