Ukraine wins 30 medals at Invictus Games

by Dmytro Basmat February 18, 2025 5:58 AM 2 min read
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau seen with members of Team Ukraine during Day 10 of the Invictus Games 2025 at Vancouver Convention Centre on February 16, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Team Ukraine secured a total of 30 medals during the 2025 Invictus Games, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze medal finishes.

The international sporting event, held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, ran from Feb. 8 to 17 and featured 35 injured Ukrainian soldiers — the largest Ukrainian delegation to participate in the games.

Ukraine's total medal count marks the country's second best result at the Invictus Games, with the country finishing in fourth place overall in terms of medal count. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, winning a record 34 medals in the last competition in 2023.

The United States placed first with 55 medals in total.

Ukraine's top athlete, Ukrainian Armed Forces Servicemember Ihor Oliinyk won a total of six medals, including three gold and three silver in various swimming events.

This year’s games featured 550 athletes with disabilities, injuries, and illnesses from 25 different countries, competing across 11 sports, from Alpine skiing to swimming.

The Invictus Games, created in 2014 by Prince Harry, has sought to create a community for service members, bringing people together through the games themselves and creating a larger network of service members who have lived through the experience of war.

The Economist estimates that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been injured and are unable to return to the front line. After coming back from the battlefield or captivity, soldiers are often left to deal with their physical and mental trauma alone.

As of July 2024, there are 1.3 million veterans in Ukraine, of whom nearly 80% are mobilized, Suspilne reported, citing the Veterans Affairs Ministry.

‘The fear disappears:’ How the Invictus Games help wounded Ukrainian veterans adapt to life after war
On either side of a basketball court in Kyiv, prostheses of various sizes rest alongside piles of water bottles, as two teams in wheelchairs fiercely compete for the ball just tossed up in the air to kick off the game. The players — wounded Ukrainian service members and veterans — are training
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

News Feed

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
