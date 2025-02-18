Ukraine wins 30 medals at Invictus Games

This audio is created with AI assistance

Team Ukraine secured a total of 30 medals during the 2025 Invictus Games, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze medal finishes.

The international sporting event, held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, ran from Feb. 8 to 17 and featured 35 injured Ukrainian soldiers — the largest Ukrainian delegation to participate in the games.

Ukraine's total medal count marks the country's second best result at the Invictus Games, with the country finishing in fourth place overall in terms of medal count. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, winning a record 34 medals in the last competition in 2023.

The United States placed first with 55 medals in total.

Ukraine's top athlete, Ukrainian Armed Forces Servicemember Ihor Oliinyk won a total of six medals, including three gold and three silver in various swimming events.

This year’s games featured 550 athletes with disabilities, injuries, and illnesses from 25 different countries, competing across 11 sports, from Alpine skiing to swimming.

The Invictus Games, created in 2014 by Prince Harry, has sought to create a community for service members, bringing people together through the games themselves and creating a larger network of service members who have lived through the experience of war.

The Economist estimates that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been injured and are unable to return to the front line. After coming back from the battlefield or captivity, soldiers are often left to deal with their physical and mental trauma alone.

As of July 2024, there are 1.3 million veterans in Ukraine, of whom nearly 80% are mobilized, Suspilne reported, citing the Veterans Affairs Ministry.



