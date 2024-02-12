Skip to content
Former police officer charged for allegedly directing Russian missile strike on Hroza

by Nate Ostiller February 12, 2024 6:53 PM 2 min read
Emergency service workers at the scene of the missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A former Ukrainian police officer was charged with treason in absentia on Feb. 12 for his alleged role in helping direct a Russian missile strike on the Kharkiv Oblast village of Hroza in October 2023 that killed 59 civilians.

The Russian strike occurred during a memorial service in Hroza, which is located around 90 kilometers east of the city of Kharkiv.  More than half of the village's population was killed in what was the deadliest attack against Ukrainian civilians in 2023.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified two brothers in October 2023, both locals from Kharkiv Oblast, who allegedly helped direct the strike on Hroza.

The SBU, along with the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, shared text exchanges that implicated the brothers in the attack.

The prosecutor's office and other law enforcement agencies announced on Feb. 12 that one of the collaborators was charged in absentia with treason. While the suspect was not named, Ukrainska Pravda and other media outlets wrote that it was Dmytro Mamon, one of the two brothers identified by the SBU in October.

According to the SBU, Dmytro and his brother Volodymyr collaborated with occupying Russian forces and later fled to Russia after Ukraine liberated the region in late 2022.

The SBU wrote in October that the brothers cultivated a network of local informants and collaborators from Russia and used these contacts to identify Ukrainian troop movements or gatherings, which they reported back to their Russian handlers.

The brothers often used unwitting informants, asking seemingly innocent questions in order to mask their true intention, the SBU said.

Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
