Update: All 59 killed in Hroza attack identified

The total number of people killed in Russia's attack on Hroza has risen to 59 and all of the bodies have been identified, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Oct. 12.

According to Klymenko, all of those killed in the Oct. 5 attack were identified, although investigators had to rely on mobile DNA laboratories to identify 19 of them due to the nature of their injuries.

Nearly a week of extensive work was reportedly required to collect enough samples and match them with surviving relatives.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two Ukrainian collaborators, locals of Kharkiv Oblast, assisted Russian forces with the attack.