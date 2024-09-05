The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Syrskyi, Kursk, Russian military, Russia
Edit post

Ukrainian forces preempted Russian offensive plans in Kursk, Syrskyi says

by Sonya Bandouil September 6, 2024 12:06 AM 1 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, revealed that Russia had planned an offensive from the Kursk region before Ukrainian forces launched operations there.

He stated that Ukraine successfully preempted the Russian offensive by moving the fight into Russian territory, reducing the threat and limiting Russia's ability to act.

The operation in Kursk aimed to prevent Russia from using it as a launchpad, divert Russian forces, and create a security zone to protect Ukrainian civilians.

Syrskyi also noted that because Moscow transferred significant amounts of troops to defend Kursk, Russian advances in Pokrovsk slowed down.

The Pokrovsk sector has been the scene of heavy battles for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

The town is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in the region. Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of around 80,000.

Romanian president signs decree on donating Patriot to Ukraine
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Sept. 5 signed a decree regarding the transfer of a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, giving final approval to the donation.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.