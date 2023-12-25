Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russian cruise missile shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 6:44 PM 1 min read
A missile's remnants lie collected after a missile strike on August 15, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo used for illustrative purposes only) (Photo by Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 25, Ukraine's Operational Command East said in a statement.

Ukraine's Air Force announced the cruise missile was flying in Kryvyi Rih direction at 3:39 p.m. local time. The air raid siren was over for the oblast seven minutes later.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak later confirmed that the missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district on Telegram.

Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed-type drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25, the Air Force wrote.

The Southern Defense Forces also reported destroying a Kh-59 missile and a Kh-31P anti-radar missile launched by Russian forces in the overnight attacks.

Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi
Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television. A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.