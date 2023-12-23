Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi, Suspilne and local authorities reported on Dec. 24.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television.

"The missiles didn’t reach their targets," Ihnat said.

A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that the threat of a missile attack prompted the air raid siren in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and urged residents of Kropyvnytskyi to take shelter.