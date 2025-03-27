Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command center in Kursk Oblast, General Staff reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian command and observation post in the area between Viktorovka and Uspenovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on March 26.

The commander of the 1st Battalion of the 9th Motor Rifle Regiment was killed in the strike, according to the statement.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Kyiv launched a limited incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, first capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukraine has reportedly lost around half of that territory since then, fighting continues in the region.

These attacks are part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian operational capabilities by targeting key command centers.

The General Staff has emphasized that such strikes aim to reduce Russia's offensive potential.