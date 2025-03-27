The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian command center in Kursk Oblast, General Staff reports

by Sonya Bandouil March 27, 2025 5:16 AM 1 min read
Russia's Kursk Oblast sign on the A142 highway. (Loyna/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian command and observation post in the area between Viktorovka and Uspenovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on March 26.

The commander of the 1st Battalion of the 9th Motor Rifle Regiment was killed in the strike, according to the statement.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Kyiv launched a limited incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6,  first capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukraine has reportedly lost around half of that territory since then, fighting continues in the region.

These attacks are part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian operational capabilities by targeting key command centers.

The General Staff has emphasized that such strikes aim to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

Ukraine’s list of energy facilities banned from attacks differs from Russian version, Energy Ministry says
Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities — which, according to the Energy Ministry have suffered the most Russian attacks as of late — weren’t on Kremlin’s list, the Energy Ministry told European Pravda.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
