Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Russia's Tambov Oblast, online retailer's warehouse set ablaze

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted the town of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov Oblast overnight on July 18, resulting in a fire at a Russian online retailer's warehouse, monitoring channels reported.

Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Tambov, where Russian air defenses were engaged, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus.

Explosions were also heard in the nearby town of Kotovsk, where a warehouse for the Russian major online retailer "Wildberries" and several cars were damaged, the channel reported.

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukrainian forces struck 12 Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Black Sea on July 17, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Telegram.

Nine dry cargo ships, one oil tanker, one gas carrier, and one tugboat were hit in the Black Sea during the attack, Brovdi said.

The strikes came as Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. Explosions were reported across several cities, followed by fires at multiple locations.

Fires broke out at the Kerch railway station, including blazes in train cars and warehouses, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Explosions were also reported in the village of Koktebel in southeastern Crimea and in the nearby city of Feodosia, according to the channel.