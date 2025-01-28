paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, War, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

'Pure propaganda' — Kharkiv Oblast governor denies Russian claims of capturing Dvorichna

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 28, 2025 3:50 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers patrol the area near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Jan. 28 refuted the Russian Defense Ministry's claims that Russian forces had captured the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, emphasizing that fighting in the area is ongoing, Ukrinform reported.

"This is not the first statement of this kind from the Russian side; it is pure propaganda and does not reflect reality," Syniehubov said.

Located 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Kharkiv and 17 kilometers (10 miles) north of Kupiansk, Dvorichna sits on the western bank of the Oskil River, a key geographic feature in the region.

Russia has been attempting to secure a foothold on this bank for months, aiming to outflank Ukrainian defenses and threaten a rear attack in Kupiansk.

The estimated Russian advance in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of Jan. 27, 2025, according to the DeepState map. A white symbol marks Dvorichna. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Andrii Besedin, head of the Kupiansk town military administration, noted earlier in January that Russian troops were trying to establish a bridgehead in Dvorichna to facilitate further advances.

Russian forces have ramped up operations near Kupiansk since September, reaching the industrial outskirts of the town in the northeast. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled multiple Russian assaults throughout December.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspends operations after drone strike, Reuters reports
“The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railways loadings, they stopped oil processing,” an industry source said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.