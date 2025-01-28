'Pure propaganda' — Kharkiv Oblast governor denies Russian claims of capturing Dvorichna

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Jan. 28 refuted the Russian Defense Ministry's claims that Russian forces had captured the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district, emphasizing that fighting in the area is ongoing, Ukrinform reported.

"This is not the first statement of this kind from the Russian side; it is pure propaganda and does not reflect reality," Syniehubov said.

Located 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Kharkiv and 17 kilometers (10 miles) north of Kupiansk, Dvorichna sits on the western bank of the Oskil River, a key geographic feature in the region.

Russia has been attempting to secure a foothold on this bank for months, aiming to outflank Ukrainian defenses and threaten a rear attack in Kupiansk.

The estimated Russian advance in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of Jan. 27, 2025, according to the DeepState map. A white symbol marks Dvorichna. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Andrii Besedin, head of the Kupiansk town military administration, noted earlier in January that Russian troops were trying to establish a bridgehead in Dvorichna to facilitate further advances.

Russian forces have ramped up operations near Kupiansk since September, reaching the industrial outskirts of the town in the northeast. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled multiple Russian assaults throughout December.