Iran sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, WSJ reports

by Kateryna Denisova September 6, 2024 9:13 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustartive purposes. An Iranian supporter of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is waving an Iranian flag in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in western Tehran, on Feb. 11, 2024(Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 6, citing unnamed U.S. and European officials.

Washington informed its allies about Tehran's move in the past few days, sources told the WSJ. The exact type and number of the missiles handed over to Moscow were not specified.

Reuters reported in August, citing unnamed intelligence sources, that Russia may receive "hundreds" of Fath-360 short-range missiles and other ballistic missiles from Iran.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. In February, Reuters also reported that Tehran sent "a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles" to aid Russia's invasion, but Kyiv has not yet registered any use of Iranian ballistic missiles by Moscow.

The G7 countries are expected to immediately condemn any delivery and voice their concerns to governments in the Middle East through diplomatic channels, Bloomberg reported on Sept.2, citing an unnamed source.

Undisclosed Iranian sources told the New York Times in early August that Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel, with deliveries already underway.

Western and Ukrainian officials have confirmed the use of North Korean artillery shells and missiles used by Russian forces.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
