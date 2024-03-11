'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

This audio is created with AI assistance

The film "20 Days in Mariupol," directed by Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov, won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10.

The documentary records the Russian siege of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast from the perspective of Chernov and his crew during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. It is the first Ukrainian film made by a Ukrainian director to ever win an Oscar.

Chernov acknowledged this landmark moment in Ukrainian cinema and said he was honored, but also wished he had never had to document the fighting in Mariupol.

"I wish I had never made this film," he said.

"I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. I wish to give all the recognition for Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow citizens."

Chernov is a Ukrainian photographer, photojournalist, and filmmaker who was working for the Associated Press when Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine.

The "20 Days in Mariupol" documentary comprised 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in Mariupol before the crew left the besieged city. Chernov and his AP colleague Vasylysa Stepanenko arrived in Mariupol one hour before the full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Since its release in January 2023, "20 Days in Mariupol" has won audience prizes at the Sundance Film Festival, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Festival, and DocuDaysUA.

Russia's months-long siege of Mariupol between February and May reduced the port city into a landscape of rubble and killed thousands.

"Cinema forms memories, and memories form history," Chernov said at the end of his speech.

"Thanks to Ukraine. Slava Ukraini."