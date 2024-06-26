Skip to content
News Feed, Media, Ukrainian film, Culture, Ukraine, Society
Ukrainian directors Chernov, Loznitsa among invitees to US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

by Nate Ostiller June 26, 2024 2:28 PM 1 min read
Mstyslav Chernov speaks during the "20 Days in Mariupol" panel during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)
Ukrainian directors Mstyslav Chernov and Serhii Loznitsa were invited to the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 25.

Chernov and Loznitsa were among 487 new members invited to join the more than 10,000-strong body that votes on the annual Oscar winners of the Academy Awards.

Chernov's documentary film, "20 Days in Mariupol," won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 96th Academy Awards in March 2024.

The documentary records the Russian siege of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast from the perspective of Chernov and his crew during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. It was the first Ukrainian film made by a Ukrainian director to ever win an Oscar.

Loznitsa has been making films since 2000, and has primarily focused on documentary works.  He has also made five feature films, including the award-winning 2018 movie "Donbass" (the title uses the Russian spelling of the region's name).

Author: Nate Ostiller
