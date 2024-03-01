Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.

Czechia has been one of Ukraine’s staunch supporters, providing the country with military, financial, and humanitarian aid to help it resist Russia’s full-scale invasion.

During the meeting, Klymenko thanked Rakusan for his country’s support in hosting Ukrainian refugees and other assistance.

"We will continue to implement EU and NATO standards and principles into the activities of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry as well as exchange experiences in the fields of hybrid threats and cyber security. The Czech side will contribute to the restoration of infrastructure facilities destroyed by Russia’s invasion," Klymenko said on Telegram.

Czechia supplied medics of Ukraine’s National Guard with equipment worth almost one million euros (around $1.08 million) in February, he added.

The ministers also visited the Lychakiv Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Rakusan published on X (formerly Twitter) a video address from the cemetery, saying that "this is what the sad toll for our safety looks like."

"The defenders of freedom, not only in Ukraine but also in the rest of Europe, lie on it (the cemetery). Unfortunately, it will continue to be filled with young people until Ukraine expels the Russian occupiers from its country," added Rakusan.

"When it will happen depends on us and our help. I am glad that from the beginning, we have been at the forefront of those who understand and help."