Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Czechia, Denmark to jointly donate arms to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 12, 2023 4:25 PM 2 min read
A Boryspil airport vehicle pulls a shipment of weapons delivered to Ukraine from the United States in January 2022. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia and Denmark will cooperate on providing Ukraine with armored vehicles and other arms from Czech production lines and stocks in the coming months, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 12.

As a first package of the newly announced aid, Ukraine will receive around 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2,500 pistols, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns, 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and surveillance equipment, and an unspecified amount of artillery shells.

Both countries expect that future supplies will also include 500 heavy machine guns, 280 artillery pieces, 7,000 anti-tank weapons, 10,000 hand grenades, 60 mortars, and anti-drone systems, the Czech Defense Ministry said.

"This is a substantial donation of equipment for which there is a great demand in Ukraine and which has been made possible on the basis of exemplary cooperation between Denmark and Czechia," Danish Defense Minister Lund Poulsen said.

Based on the agreed scheme, Ukraine will receive weaponry from Czech defense companies, while the Danish government will cover the costs. The Czech Defense Ministry will serve as a mediator between Copenhagen and the Czech defense industry.

Prague said that the donations will include both modern Czech equipment and refitted hardware that is already in use with Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Czech Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Blazkovec commented that the cooperation with Denmark will allow continued support for Ukraine not only in the coming months but also into 2024.

Western allies pledge F-16s, air defense, and ammunition as Stoltenberg closes day 1 of NATO minister meeting
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg closed day one of the defense ministerial meeting on Oct. 11, welcoming allies’ newly pledged military aid for Ukraine – which includes F-16 fighter jets, crucial air defense systems for winter, and much-needed ammunition. Speaking at a press conference at Br…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
