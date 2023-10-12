Czechia, Denmark to jointly donate arms to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia and Denmark will cooperate on providing Ukraine with armored vehicles and other arms from Czech production lines and stocks in the coming months, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 12.

As a first package of the newly announced aid, Ukraine will receive around 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2,500 pistols, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns, 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and surveillance equipment, and an unspecified amount of artillery shells.

Both countries expect that future supplies will also include 500 heavy machine guns, 280 artillery pieces, 7,000 anti-tank weapons, 10,000 hand grenades, 60 mortars, and anti-drone systems, the Czech Defense Ministry said.

"This is a substantial donation of equipment for which there is a great demand in Ukraine and which has been made possible on the basis of exemplary cooperation between Denmark and Czechia," Danish Defense Minister Lund Poulsen said.

Based on the agreed scheme, Ukraine will receive weaponry from Czech defense companies, while the Danish government will cover the costs. The Czech Defense Ministry will serve as a mediator between Copenhagen and the Czech defense industry.

Prague said that the donations will include both modern Czech equipment and refitted hardware that is already in use with Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Czech Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Blazkovec commented that the cooperation with Denmark will allow continued support for Ukraine not only in the coming months but also into 2024.