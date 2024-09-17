The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Oleksandr Usyk, Ukrainian athletes, Sports
Edit post

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport

by Abbey Fenbert September 18, 2024 12:09 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in London, U.K., in November 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at the airport in Krakow, Poland, Ukrainian lawmaker Zhan Beleniuk said on Sept. 17.

"Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at the Krakow airport. The circumstances are being investigated," Beleniuk said via Telegram.

Beleniuk also posted video of Usyk's arrest.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. He also said he spoke to Usyk by phone while he was detained.

"I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.

The arrest resulted from "a misunderstanding," Usyk wrote in an Instagram post after his release.

"There was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who was worried. I thank Ukrainian diplomats for their support. And respect to the Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties despite their height, weight, arm span, and regalia."

Usyk's wife, Kateryna Usyk, earlier wrote on social media that the arrest was not related to anything criminal.

"Everything is fine, nothing criminal," she said.

On the instructions of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Consul General in Krakow went to the airport to intervene on Usyk's behalf, ministry spokesperson Heorhy Tykhyi said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian side categorically rejects the attitude to its citizen and champion demonstrated in the video," Tykhyi said.

Sybiha reportedly appealed to his Polish counterpart to resolve the situation.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion after defeating British boxer Tyson Fury back in May.

Usyk says he has no interest in entering politics
“I won’t leave boxing – it will always be with me. I will work in boxing, I will help boxing. It’s a part of my life,” Usyk said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:09 AM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.