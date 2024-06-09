Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Ukrainian athletes win gold, bronze in high jump at European Championship

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 9, 2024 11:51 PM 1 min read
Yaroslava Mahuchikh celebrates winning gold medal with bronze medallist Ukraine's athlete Iryna Gerashchenko in the women's high jump final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Rome on June 9, 2024. (Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal and defended her title as the European high jump champion at the European Athletics Championship on June 9, while fellow Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won bronze.

Mahuchikh won gold after clearing a height of 2.01 meters at the competition, which was held in Rome. Serbian athlete Angelina Topic won silver after jumping 1.97 meters, followed by Gerashchenko, who jumped 1.95 meters.

Mahuchikh became the world champion in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023, when she also jumped 2.01 meters.

The 22-year-old athlete previously won bronze in the high jump at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to Suspilne Sport, Mahuchikh is the only one of three high jump athletes in history to win more than two gold medals at the European Championships.

Sports Ministry recommends Ukrainian athletes keep distance from Russians at Olympics
The recommendations were developed to protect the 89 Ukrainian athletes who have qualified to compete at the Olympics, their coaches, and members of Ukraine’s official delegation “from provocative situations” and promote their safety in Paris, the UOC and Sports Ministry said.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

