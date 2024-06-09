Ukrainian athletes win gold, bronze in high jump at European Championship

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal and defended her title as the European high jump champion at the European Athletics Championship on June 9, while fellow Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won bronze.

Mahuchikh won gold after clearing a height of 2.01 meters at the competition, which was held in Rome. Serbian athlete Angelina Topic won silver after jumping 1.97 meters, followed by Gerashchenko, who jumped 1.95 meters.

Mahuchikh became the world champion in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023, when she also jumped 2.01 meters.

The 22-year-old athlete previously won bronze in the high jump at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to Suspilne Sport, Mahuchikh is the only one of three high jump athletes in history to win more than two gold medals at the European Championships.