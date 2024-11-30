Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Airports, Lviv, Kyiv
Edit post

War has caused significant damage to most of Ukraine's civilian airports, PM Shmyhal says

by Olena Goncharova December 1, 2024 1:59 AM 2 min read
In this archival photo, travelers wait at the check-in counters ahead of their flights at the Boryspil airport some 30 kilometers outside Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 15 of Ukraine's 20 civilian airports have sustained damage since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 30.

Ukraine, which has kept its airspace entirely closed since the all-out war began, has been exploring options to partially reopen it. Currently, Ukrainians traveling abroad must use road or rail to reach neighboring countries, most often Poland, to catch flights. For those in the eastern regions, the journey out of Ukraine alone can take up to a day.

"We conducted a risk assessment and determined the needs of the air defense forces to partially open the airspace," Shmyhal said during a transportation conference, according to the local news agency Ukrinform. "Security issues and the military situation remain key to this decision," he added.

Shmyhal also noted that Russia had targeted Ukraine's port infrastructure nearly 60 times over the past three months, damaging or destroying close to 300 facilities and 22 civilian vessels.

Earlier this month, Crispin Ellison, a senior partner at insurance broker Marsh McLennan, said that one of Ukraine's airports, Lviv or Boryspil International Airport, close to the capital, could potentially resume operations by the end of January 2025.

Ellison noted during the Kyiv International Economic Forum that securing aviation insurance will be easier if planes use Lviv Airport, but President Volodymyr Zelensky insists that Boryspil be opened first.

"Opening Lviv is the beginning of a journey to opening up Boryspil," Ellison told a Kyiv Independent reporter on Nov. 7. The Presidential Office will make the final decision on the flights, considering the security situation and the performance of Ukrainian air defense.

From strangers to friends: How Ukrainians meet and bond during wartime train travel
For the past eight years, Anton Lytvynov, a stage director at Lviv National Opera, has celebrated New Year in Kyiv with his three friends – Sandra, Mykhailo, and Volodymyr. However, on Dec. 31, 2022, work commitments kept Lytvynov in Lviv longer than he had expected. Determined to reunite with his…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.