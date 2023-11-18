Skip to content
Ukrainian air defense shoots down all drones near Kyiv

by Abbey Fenbert November 18, 2023 6:38 AM 1 min read
Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, at City Hall on Aug. 23, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense intercepted nearly a dozen Shahed drones on the outskirts of Kyiv on Nov. 18, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram.

Popko said that Russian forces launched drones from multiple directions the night of Nov. 18.

According to the administration, air defense units successfully destroyed all targets.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported.

This is the second time this month that Russian forces have targeted Kyiv with drone attacks. Ukrainian air defense intercepted five out of six Shahed drones flying over the capital on Nov. 10.

Ukrainian forces also eliminated one of two cruise missiles launched at Kyiv that same night.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
