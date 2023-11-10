Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 Russian drones, 1 missile overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down five of the six Shahed "kamikaze" drones and one of the two cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 10.

Russia reportedly launched the six Shaheds from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the two guided aerial cruise missiles of the models Kh-31 and Kh-59 from the airspace above the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's defenses eliminated the five drones, as well as the Kh-59 missile, over Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

Russian forces also carried out 26 air strikes and 62 strikes from the multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day, targeting both civilian and military targets, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 10.