Ukraine's SBU detains chief military psychiatrist over suspected illicit enrichment

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces over suspected illicit enrichment in the amount of over $1 million, the agency reported on Jan. 21.

According to charges, the official has acquired substantial undeclared assets since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, including a house in Kyiv Oblast, apartments in Kyiv and Odesa, luxury cars, and plots of land.

The detainee also serves as the deputy head of the central medical commission that determines the suitability of potential recruits for military service.

Though the SBU did not name the suspect, Oleh Druz serves as the chief military psychiatrist.

Military medical commissions have come under increasing scrutiny after suspected instances of corruption and other violations.

Enlistment facilities across the country attracted authorities' attention after journalists discovered in June 2023 that the family of the ex-head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office had acquired property worth $4.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's defense and health ministries pledged to reform the institution by November 2025 in order to tackle corruption and bureaucratic deficiencies.