Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, military medical commissions, Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrainian military, Ukrainian army
Edit post

Defense Ministry introduces military medical commissions reforms to be implemented by fall of 2025

by Kateryna Hodunova December 1, 2024 1:19 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the "Ukraine 2024: Independence" forum in Kyiv on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, presented a draft reform of military medical commissions to be implemented by November 2025, according to the statement published on Nov. 30.

Military medical commissions have come under increasing scrutiny after suspected instances of corruption and other violations.

During the presentation, Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Melnyk said that the principles of the commissions' work "have not changed for decades," and the current system is "a vestige of the old administrative approach."

"It has flaws, unnecessary bureaucratic complications, and corruption risks. We must significantly reduce these risks," Melnyk added.

According to the presentation's participants, the current system of medical commissions has "double-sided disadvantages," allowing individuals to avoid military service without legal grounds and, at the same time, not preventing people with serious illnesses from joining the military, which creates additional difficulties for the Ukrainian army.

The reform is expected to divide the commissions' decisions into two data sets: medical and administrative. Some specialists will conduct medical examinations for medical commissions, while others will analyze the anonymized results.

Persons liable for military service will no longer need to go to enlistment offices to get a referral for a medical examination. Instead, they will be able to choose a hospital to undergo the process, with their data then transferred into the Electronic Healthcare System.

The data will then be sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces medical commissions, which will decide whether a person is fit to serve in the army for health reasons.

The anonymized data will be sent to a random commission whose members will not know whose documents they are reviewing, which is expected to prevent data manipulation and corruption risks.

"This reform is necessary for those liable for military service to trust the system. To undergo medical examinations in civilian facilities. To feel that their rights are protected and that after the medical examination, they are not immediately recognized as fit if they have any illnesses," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

According to Chernohorenko, a "digital trace" will be visible after each decision — electronic signatures of both the doctor and the military medical commission employee. The commissions' conclusions will be stored.

These steps should simplify the verification and monitoring of the commissions' activities by law enforcement agencies, Chernohorenko added.

Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion undermined by draft-dodging graft
Heavy fighting on the front lines of Russia’s full-scale invasion, dragging out for almost three years, has left thousands of Ukrainian soldiers seriously injured or killed in action. Many still fighting for years along more than 600 miles of the front line in Ukraine’s east and south are
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:00 AM

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.