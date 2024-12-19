Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Ukraine's parliament passes bill dissolving medical commissions after corruption scandals

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2024 1:36 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian flag fluttering over the Verkhovna Rada building, on the Day of the National Flag, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2024. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament on Dec. 19 adopted a bill dissolving the system of medical examination commissions (MSEC) for determining the severity of disabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree in October to disband the commissions after several officials were accused of using corrupt schemes to acquire falsified disability certifications.

A total of 259 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the opposition Holos party.

Obtaining disability status through medical examination commissions allows one to avoid military service and receive a higher pension, among other social benefits.

Starting Jan. 1, Ukraine will introduce new expert commissions in major hospitals for assessing people's medical status based on a new, "modern system," Zhelezniak said.

"The system of medical and social expertise that currently exists in Ukraine was formed before Ukraine gained independence. It does not meet the current challenges that our country faces during the armed aggression by the Russian Federation, nor the current approaches to establishing disability adopted in the world," the explanatory note to the draft law read.

The bill's authors expect that the new system will help create a transparent procedure for assessing the needs of the applicants. The replacement of commissions is expected to reduce the administrative burden and help reduce appeals against their decisions.

The draft law has to be signed by the president before becoming law.

Following the National Security and Defense Council meeting on Oct. 22, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) head Vasyl Maliuk said that the SBU had exposed corruption schemes at medical examination commissions in 2024, resulting in the cancellation of 4,106 fake disability status certificates.

Maliuk added that 64 officials at medical examination commissions have been charged with committing crimes, while another nine suspects have been convicted.

According to Zelensky's October decree, all commissions in Ukraine will be eliminated by Dec. 31, 2024. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin submitted his resignation on Oct. 22 following the reports of prosecutors illegally obtaining disability status.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
