Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada, Parliament, Law, Citizenship, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament supports bill on multiple citizenship in first reading

by Martin Fornusek December 17, 2024 2:40 PM 2 min read
People's deputies react after voting during the session on a law that banned religious organizations connected to Russia in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Aug. 20, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament on Dec. 17 supported in the first reading a bill allowing multiple citizenship for Ukrainian citizens, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The Ukrainian law currently specifies that Ukrainians can hold only a single citizenship, while multiple citizenship is not recognized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted the bill legalizing multiple citizenship in August and stressed its importance as part of his internal resilience plan in November.

The bill, supported by 247 lawmakers in the first reading, still has to pass a second reading and be signed by the president before becoming law. The parliament also asked the Constitutional Court to review the document.

The legislation lists permissible cases for holding multiple citizenship, simplifies procedures for foreigners to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, and establishes new grounds for losing citizenship, such as receiving a Russian passport or serving in the Russian Armed Forces.

The bill is also seen as part of Ukraine's effort to strengthen ties with the Ukrainians living abroad. Zelensky said the document should allow ethnic Ukrainians born abroad to obtain citizenship.

Even before the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian diaspora has been widespread around the world, with particularly large communities in the EU, the U.S., and Canada. The war drew millions more from their home, with some 6.7 million living as refugees abroad as of August 2024.

To foster the relationship with the Ukrainian community abroad, the government launched a new department called the National Unity Ministry, headed by former Naftogaz chief Oleksii Chernyshov.

Zelensky presents resilience plan: ‘Ukraine may need to outlive someone in Moscow to achieve all the goals’
The individual points were focused on the country’s unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.