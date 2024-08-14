Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast 'are defensive,' Polish PM says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has full right to counter Russia's aggression "as effectively as possible," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a press conference in reference to Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast, Polskie Radio reported on Aug. 13.

When asked about Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons during operations on Russian territory, Tusk said that Kyiv's "actions are defensive."

Ukraine's unprecedented operation, ongoing since last week, seems to have taken Russia by surprise, as Kyiv says its forces seized control of 74 settlements and over 1,000 square kilometers of land after they broke through the weakly defended border.

Groups of Ukrainian soldiers have also reportedly entered neighboring Belgorod Oblast as Russian authorities scramble to evacuate its population and send in reinforcements.

"What the Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing to Ukraine's territory bears the hallmarks of genocide and inhuman crimes. Ukraine has every right to wage war in such a way as to paralyze Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," Tusk said.

According to the Polish prime minister, Warsaw maintains constant contact with Kyiv at the highest political level but holds no consultations with Ukraine on the Kursk Oblast operation.

"The biggest risk for Poland and Europe is that Ukraine loses the war and Russia wins. This is a risk that will directly affect Poland and, I believe, the whole of Europe. Therefore, Ukraine's actions that prevent this scenario are also actions for our security," Tusk added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said on Aug. 13 that the incursion aims to prevent Moscow from sending reinforcements to the front in Donetsk Oblast.

It is also designed to disrupt Russian logistics and halt cross-border attacks in lieu of Ukraine's long-range strikes with Western arms, which remain under unofficial restrictions from partners.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing undisclosed U.S. officials, that Moscow is withdrawing at least some of its forces from Ukraine to counter Kyiv's incursion in Russia's Kursk Oblast.