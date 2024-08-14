Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Poland, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Donald Tusk
Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast 'are defensive,' Polish PM says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2024 9:56 AM 2 min read
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivers a press statement together with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after bilateral meetings at the Chancellery of Prime Minister on March 28, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Ukraine has full right to counter Russia's aggression "as effectively as possible," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a press conference in reference to Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast, Polskie Radio reported on Aug. 13.

When asked about Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons during operations on Russian territory, Tusk said that Kyiv's "actions are defensive."

Ukraine's unprecedented operation, ongoing since last week, seems to have taken Russia by surprise, as Kyiv says its forces seized control of 74 settlements and over 1,000 square kilometers of land after they broke through the weakly defended border.

Groups of Ukrainian soldiers have also reportedly entered neighboring Belgorod Oblast as Russian authorities scramble to evacuate its population and send in reinforcements.

"What the Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing to Ukraine's territory bears the hallmarks of genocide and inhuman crimes. Ukraine has every right to wage war in such a way as to paralyze Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," Tusk said.

According to the Polish prime minister, Warsaw maintains constant contact with Kyiv at the highest political level but holds no consultations with Ukraine on the Kursk Oblast operation.

"The biggest risk for Poland and Europe is that Ukraine loses the war and Russia wins. This is a risk that will directly affect Poland and, I believe, the whole of Europe. Therefore, Ukraine's actions that prevent this scenario are also actions for our security," Tusk added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said on Aug. 13 that the incursion aims to prevent Moscow from sending reinforcements to the front in Donetsk Oblast.

It is also designed to disrupt Russian logistics and halt cross-border attacks in lieu of Ukraine's long-range strikes with Western arms, which remain under unofficial restrictions from partners.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing undisclosed U.S. officials, that Moscow is withdrawing at least some of its forces from Ukraine to counter Kyiv's incursion in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Kursk incursion deals blow to Putin’s prestige marking first ground invasion of Russia since World War II
The 1,000 square kilometers Ukraine says it controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast amounts to a tiny share of Russia’s massive terrain. Yet, politically, the surprise Ukrainian move poses one of the biggest challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The stunning operation, conducted…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
