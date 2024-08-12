Authorities in Russia's Belgorod Oblast announce evacuation of border region as Ukrainian incursion reportedly widens

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Viacheslav Gladkov announced on Aug. 12 that residents of the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, located on the border with Ukraine, would be evacuated due to reported activity of the Ukrainian army in the area.

The Ukrainian military launched a surprise incursion across the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, bringing regular Ukrainian forces into Russia for the first time. Ukraine has continued to advance farther into Kursk Oblast amid ongoing fighting. On Aug. 10, Ukrainian media shared a video that appeared to show Ukrainian troops of the 252nd battalion in the village of Poroz in neighboring Belgorod Oblast.

"It has been an alarming morning," Gladkov said on Aug. 12. "(There has been) enemy activity on the border of Krasnoyaruzhsky District." According to a 2021 census, the district's population is about 14,000 people.

Gladkov said that he believed Russian soldiers would be able to "cope with the threat that has arisen, but in order to protect the lives and health of our population, we are starting to move people who live in Krasnoyaruzhsky District to safer places."

On Aug. 10, Gladkov announced that the entry to the village of Poroz, located in the district neighboring Krasnoyaruzhsky, was closed due to a "counter-terrorism operation regime."

While Ukrainian officials and military command have so far not officially commented on the operation in Kursk Oblast, media are forced to rely on limited and questionable information circulated by Russian Telegram channels and videos of Ukrainian forces that often surface anonymously.

Russian authorities on Aug. 9 introduced a so-called "counter-terrorism operation" in Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod oblasts, located on the Ukrainian border, in response to Ukraine's incursion.

Earlier on Aug. 9, Russia's Defense Ministry said it was sending additional military equipment to Kursk Oblast's Sudzha district, 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

The Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS reported on Aug. 10 that over 76,000 residents of Kursk Oblast had been evacuated due to the ongoing fighting. At the same time, some have taken to social media to complain about the inadequate efforts from authorities to help residents evacuate and a lack of resources for those who have already done so.