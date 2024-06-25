Ukraine's military intelligence says it set fire to ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Operatives from Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) detonated an ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on June 25, the agency's press service said.

Operatives reportedly set fire to a depot in the oblast's Olkhovatsky district, located some 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast. The fire resulted in an explosion, the agency said.

The ensuing blaze reportedly spread to an area of 3,500 square meters.

The agency shared a video that showed a large plume of smoke in the distance, which it said came from the ammunition depot.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.