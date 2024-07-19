Ukraine's military intelligence rules out 'powerful Russian offensives' in new directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continue to push along almost the entire front line, but new "powerful offensives" are unlikely, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov reported on July 19 during a national television broadcast.

According to Yusov, Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks during Russia's short-lived offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, which began on May 10 and also impacted the situation in Sumy Oblast in the northeast.

"The key target is the Ukrainian Donbas," Yusov said, adding that "the most heroic and dramatic events continue to occur there."

He noted that while Russian forces remain numerous, there have not been significant changes indicating new powerful offensives in new directions.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said earlier in an interview with NV news outlet that "there are problems, and they tend to get worse," answering the question about a potential Russian offensive in the northern direction of the front line.

However, Budanov declined to specify whether he was referring to Sumy or Chernihiv oblasts or when such an offensive might occur.

"If I start answering that question, we'll provoke panic," he said. "Let's just say that there are problems, and they tend to get worse."

"There is no catastrophe, but it's impossible not to see the problems. I've already told someone from the Western press: I won't have much good news this year, unfortunately," Budanov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later said that Budanov's statement was a "little misunderstood."

"He said that he was a little misunderstood," Zelensky said in comments reported by Ukrinform, adding: "That is, we understand that offensives can occur. We are at war with the Russians, and an offensive can occur."

After Russia opened a new front in Kharkiv Oblast, its offensive was effectively bogged down in just about two weeks, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking near the border town of Vovchansk.

Zelensky said in an interview published on May 25 that Russia's losses during the offensive were eight times higher than those suffered by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The figures could not be independently verified.