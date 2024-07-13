Skip to content
Russia will attack Ukraine again from the north, Budanov says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 13, 2024 4:25 PM 3 min read
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's commander in chief, during the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum in Kyiv, Ukraine. Feb. 25, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia will soon once again attack Ukraine from the north, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview published July 13.

Speaking to NV news outlet, Budanov refused to specify if he was talking about an offensive in the oblasts of Sumy or Chernihiv so as not to "provoke panic," but insisted indications were already present.

"If I start answering that question (of where the attack will be), we’ll provoke panic," he said. "Let's just say that there are problems, and they tend to get worse."

"There is no catastrophe, but it’s impossible not to see the problems. I’ve already told someone from the Western press: I won’t have much good news this year, unfortunately," Budanov said.

Budanov was answering a question about Russian plans reported in April to mobilize an additional 300,000 soldiers by June 1.

When asked how this could affect Russia's offensive plans, he said the situation "feels a bit like a joke to me."

"For two years, when everyone was yelling that there was going to be a (new) attack from the north, we insisted it wouldn't happen. Nothing happened," he said.

"The moment we said there would be an attack from the north, everyone started questioning, 'Maybe it won't happen after all?'

"It will! It is already happening," Budanov said.

While not saying where the new offensive might occur, Russia earlier this year opened a new front in the war on May 10 when it attempted to advance in Kharkiv Oblast.

It was effectively bogged down in just about two weeks, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking near the border town of Vovchansk.

European Pravda reported on June 13 that according to its undisclosed NATO source, Russian losses in the offensive have been "astronomical."

The source estimated that "Russia likely suffered losses of almost 1,000 people a day in May," potentially indicating even higher numbers than those presented by the Khortytsia group.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published on May 25 that Russia's losses during the offensive were eight times higher than those suffered by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The figures could not be independently verified.

News Feed

5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
