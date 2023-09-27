Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's military confirms Wagner fighters return to front

by Martin Fornusek September 27, 2023 3:19 PM 2 min read
Members of the Wagner Group look from a military vehicle in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some mercenaries of the Russian Wagner Group have left Belarus and returned to the front in Donetsk Oblast, RBC Ukraine reported on Sept. 27, citing the spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of Forces, Illia Yevlash.

The spokesperson said that of roughly 8,000 Wagner fighters who were stationed in Belarus, some departed for Africa, and around 500 are returning to Ukraine's eastern front.

Russia's Defense Ministry is renegotiating contracts with these mercenaries to serve either as combatants or instructors, Yevlash clarified.

However, he emphasized that Wagner fighters do not pose a "significant threat" since the death of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The group's founder died in a plane crash in Russia's Tver Oblast on Aug. 23 under mysterious circumstances. Prigozhin's demise came around two months after he negotiated an end to his brief rebellion against the Kremlin earlier in the summer.

"These individuals are indeed among the most well-trained among Russian forces, but their presence will not be a game-changer," Yevlash said.

Although the media have already reported the return of Wagner contractors to Ukraine's battlefields, this is the first official confirmation of their presence by the Ukrainian military.

Wagner fighters were a crucial component in the Russian invasion forces. They were primarily responsible for capturing the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast in May after a protracted siege.

Following their insurrection against the Russian government in June, many of the Wagner Group fighters left for Belarus to provide training support to the Belarusian military.

Both Ukraine and the U.S. later said that the mercenaries were no longer taking part in hostilities in Ukraine.

However, reports emerged following Prigozhin's death that Wagner contractors began leaving Belarus for Russia. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko denied this information.

‎This Week in Ukraine: Wagner’s mutiny attempt in Russia, and its consequences on Apple Podcasts
‎Show This Week in Ukraine, Ep Wagner’s mutiny attempt in Russia, and its consequences - Jun 30, 2023
Apple Podcasts
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.