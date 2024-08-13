Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion creates 'real dilemma for Putin,' Biden says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2024 1:37 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast has created "a real dilemma" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in New Orleans on Aug. 13.

Ukraine's surprise cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region.

"It's creating a real dilemma for Putin, and we've been in direct contact, constant contact, with the Ukrainians," Biden said in his first public comments since Kyiv launched its offensive.

"That's all I'm going to say about it while it's active."

U.S. officials acknowledged that Washington did not know about Ukraine's incursion until after it happened, but said it was consistent with U.S. policy.

According to U.S. Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Ukraine is taking action "to protect themselves from attacks" and operating "within the U.S. policy of where they can operate our weapons, our systems, our capabilities."

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R) and Richard Blumenthal (D) expressed even stronger support for Ukraine's offensive, calling it "bold" and "brilliant" and urging Washington to lift all restrictions governing the Ukrainian military's use of U.S.-supplied weapons.

Current U.S. policy grants Kyiv limited permission to use certain American arms to strike Russian targets near the country's border.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
