US senator says Ukraine's Kursk Oblast operation is 'bold, brilliant'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 12, 2024 10:29 PM 2 min read
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (L) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) attend a briefing on Aug. 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R) and Richard Blumenthal (D) voiced support for Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast during a visit to Kyiv on Aug. 12.

As Kyiv's operation continues into its seventh day, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian forces control abound 1,000 square kilometers in Kursk Oblast. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify this claim.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's incursion is "solely a security issue," and the country aims to liberate the border from Russian soldiers to protect Sumy Oblast from Moscow's daily attacks.

"What do I think about Kursk? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up," Graham told the reporters in Kyiv.

"Let these people fight. Give them weapons they need to win a war they cannot lose."

According to the senator, Washington should lift all restrictions on the use of American-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian soil. Following Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive, the U.S. granted Kyiv limited permission to use certain American arms to strike Russian targets near the country's border.

After the incursion into Kursk Oblast, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington hadn't changed its policy of allowing Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border."

During the meeting with Zelensky, the senators discussed further military support for Ukraine, including the provision of air defense systems and missiles, the President's Office said.

Russian official said that Ukraine is in control of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 12, claiming that the incursion was up to 12 kilometers deep along a 40 kilometer front.

Although reinforcements sent by Moscow have arrived on the battlefield, Ukraine has reportedly continued to advance farther into Kursk Oblast. Russian authorities have been forced to announce widening civilian evacuation measures in a number of districts bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine’s 225th battalion showed Russian flag removal in Kursk Oblast village, video alleged
Ukraine’s 225th Separate Assault Battalion published on Aug. 12 a video showing Ukrainian soldiers removing a Russian flag in the village of Darino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as Kyiv’s offensive continues into the seventh day.
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
3:37 PM

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
