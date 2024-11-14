Ukraine's 'internal resilience plan' to be presented next week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is developing a 10-point "internal resilience plan" that will be presented next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Nov. 14.

In late October, Zelensky instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare a plan to strengthen Ukraine, covering the front line, the military-industrial complex, economy and finance, regional development, and other strategic sectors.

The government's latest plan will focus on internal solutions and is not an alternative to a victory plan oriented toward Kyiv's partners.

"There are 10 points in total, which will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone who is ready to add rational ideas, with business, we will prepare a basic, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our sustainability," Zelensky said.

"With clear applications. Step by step."

The Ukrainian government on Nov. 14 focused on drafting a plan for internal plan security that would include every community in the country, according to Zelensky.

"The Interior Ministry and the Security Service of Ukraine have good practices. We will implement everything," he said.

"We have already worked out points, in particular, on energy — everything is prepared in detail — and on weapons: our production, our cooperation with partners."

The government has also developed a clause on cultural sovereignty, Ukraine's cultural heritage, cultural diplomacy, and the production of Ukrainian content.

"There are things that neither politicians, nor public figures, nor the information space can convey to others. But emotions do it, art does it," Zelensky said.

Facing Russian military advances and increasingly uncertain Western support, Zelensky previously pitched to Ukraine and its allies a five-step victory plan, containing steps that should supposedly end the war by 2025.

Some points of the plan met with a lukewarm response from partners, with the White House still refusing to permit long-range strikes on Russian territory and several countries resisting a NATO invitation for Ukraine.



The New York Times reported on Oct. 29 that, according to undisclosed U.S. officials, the request for Tomahawk missiles with a range of 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) was part of the secretive "non-nuclear deterrence package" included in Ukraine's victory plan.