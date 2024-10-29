Skip to content
Zelensky asked US for Tomahawk missiles as part of victory plan's secret part, NYT reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2024 3:58 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for its annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for Tomahawk missiles from the U.S. as part of the "non-nuclear deterrence package" in his victory plan, the New York Times reported on Oct. 29, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

Zelensky’s victory plan comprises five points with three classified parts. The third point refers to non-nuclear deterrence, a part of which is classified.

Ukraine is proposing a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory" that would safeguard the country against future aggression, a part of which would consist of receiving Tomahawk missiles, according to the Times’ report.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of more than 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles), seven times the range of the long-range missile systems called ATACMS that Ukraine received from the U.S.

According to the officials, Ukraine did not manage to convince Western diplomats why it needed Tomahawks. The number of Ukraine’s targets in Russia also allegedly far exceeds the stockpiles the U.S. could hand over without jeopardizing its interests in the Middle East and Asia.

The outlet also cites four U.S. officials who claimed Zelensky was surprised that U.S. President Joe Biden did not grant him permission to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia when they met in Washington in September. This was confirmed by Zelensky's office.

Zelensky unveils Ukraine’s victory plan, says it’s doable but ‘depends on our partners’
President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine’s much-debated victory plan at parliament on Oct. 16, though some parts remained classified. The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

12:51 AM

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
