Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's intelligence chief says Russia hasn't yet delivered any nukes to Belarus, contrary to Putin's claim

by Dinara Khalilova June 20, 2023 10:10 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov said on June 20 that Russia hasn't yet delivered "a single nuclear warhead" from those tactical weapons to be stationed in Belarus.

According to Budanov, the preparation for "possible transfer" is ongoing, and storage facilities are being equipped.

Budanov's statement contradicts an earlier claim by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who said on June 16 that the first tactical nukes had allegedly arrived in Belarus. "This is the first part. But by the end of the summer, by the end of the year, we will complete this work," Putin claimed.

On June 13, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko also claimed that his country had already received the first weapons shipment from Russia, adding the bombs were "three times more powerful than those in Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin first signed an agreement on placing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory on May 26. Shoigu reportedly said that control over the weaponry would remain with Moscow.

The West has largely criticized the agreement for violating the International Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as well as for escalating Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

In March, after the Kremlin first announced its plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the Pentagon said it didn't see any indications that Russia planned to use them.

However, U.S. President Joe Biden has recently said that the threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is "real."

George E. Bogden: Russian bombs in Belarus bear political significance
Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved ahead with his threat to deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. Echoing prior condemnation of this planned action, the U.S. State Department’s spokesman added: “we have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indicati…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge E. Bogden


Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.