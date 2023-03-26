Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Pentagon sees no indication Russia plans to use nuclear weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 6:58 AM 1 min read
The U.S. Department of Defense said on March 25 that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after the Kremlin announced they plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“We have seen reports of Russia’s announcement and will continue to monitor this situation,” reads the statement the Department of Defense’s press office published by Reuters.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on March 25 that his country intends to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for training, the latest in Moscow's series of nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West.

Putin claimed the decision was made due to the U.K. Defense Ministry's recent decision to supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium.

