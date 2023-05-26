EU condemns Russia's placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell released a statement on May 26 condemning Russia's decision to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling it "a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation."

On May 25th, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, met in Minsk to sign an agreement regarding the deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Later on May 25, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus was already underway.



In his statement, Borrell said that Belarus is "an accomplice in Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," and called on Belarus to "put an immediate end to their support of Russia's war of aggression."

According to Borrell, placing nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory goes against non-proliferation agreements Belarus made following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction," Borrell added.