Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers, general staff, War, Ukrainian army
Edit post

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade

by Abbey Fenbert January 19, 2025 9:09 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemembers operate a reconnaissance drone in the area of Pokrovsk on Jan. 14, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has directed the military to initiate an investigation into the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced on Jan. 19.

The investigation comes on the heels of a state probe into the French-trained 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Mechanized Brigade.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief Oleh Apostol will lead the investigation, the General Staff said in a social media post.

"The purpose of the work is to check the progress of the brigade's formation and provide comprehensive assistance in organizing and preparing for combat operations," the post read.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," according to the military. Plans to address these problems include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.

Other necessary steps involve improving practical training for personnel and increasing training for drone pilots and electronic warfare operators.

"It should be noted that the mistakes that occurred during the formation and training of the 155th 'Anne of Kyiv' Brigade have been taken into account, and measures are being taken to prevent them in the future," the General Staff said.

The 156th Brigade is one of 14 new brigades formed by Ukraine's Ground Forces in recent months. The newly formed brigades have faced front-line challenges and accusations of mismanagement — particularly the 155th, the French-trained brigade at the center of a mass desertion scandal.

Ground Forces Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi said on Jan. 8 that "inadequate management," "mistakes in recruitment," and "imperfect training planning" contributed to the problems with the 155th Brigade.

The general's remarks followed a media investigation that claimed soldiers of the unit, deployed near the front-line hot spot Pokrovsk, suffered heavy losses and deserted in large numbers due to poor command and organization.

The 155th Brigade was intended to be a flagship project for Ukrainian brigades trained and armed with the assistance of foreign partners. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France would provide training and military supplies as part of this initiative.

The flaws in Ukraine’s new brigades and foreign training programs
Newly formed brigades within the Ukrainian military face critical challenges on the front lines. Poor management, lack of experience, and inadequate training have resulted in territorial losses, damaged equipment, and tragic casualties. NATO’s training methods often fail to align with the realities…
The Kyiv IndependentSerhii Filimonov
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.