General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukraine's Ground Forces chief, reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the roots of the problems facing the French-trained 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade and presented solutions, Drapatyi said on Jan. 8.

The general's remarks followed a media investigation that claimed soldiers of the unit, currently deployed near Pokrovsk, have suffered losses and gone AWOL (absent without leave) in large numbers due to poor command and organization within Ukraine’s military leadership.

"Most of the systemic shortcomings were committed by the Ground Forces Command, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Operational Command," the commander wrote on social media. Drapatyi was appointed to lead the Ground Forces last November, months after the brigade was formed.

Without revealing all the details before "all the circumstances are established," Drapatyi acknowledged "inadequate management," "mistakes in recruitment," and "imperfect training planning" within the unit.

The commander said the biggest challenge was the "low efficiency and motivation of mid-level commanders who directly manage people."

Relevant solutions are already being implemented, with a focus on "recruiting experienced officers and commanders at all levels," the general said, adding that the 155th Brigade’s soldiers will receive additional training.

Service members of the unit will also be provided a hotline, the commander said.

"In addition to the official daily reports, I want to have direct contact and hear from the soldiers… how our decisions affect their motivation and the real state of affairs," he added. According to the general, the brigade also received psychologists to strengthen its cohesion while holding positions near Pokrovsk.

"The French side has fully fulfilled its obligations to Ukraine," he stressed.

The 155th Brigade was intended to be a flagship project for Ukrainian brigades trained and armed with the assistance of foreign partners. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France would provide training and military supplies as part of this initiative.

Despite Paris fulfilling its commitments for training and arms provision, an investigation led by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Ukrainian media outlet Censor.net, pointed to problems in the brigade's creation and management, allegedly leading to 1,700 cases of soldiers going AWOL from the unit before firing a shot.