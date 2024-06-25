Ukraine's GDP increased 6.5% in first quarter, estimates suggest

This audio is created with AI assistance

Preliminary estimates suggest that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, Ukraine's State Statistics Service reported on June 25.

Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022. The economy stabilized faster than expected in 2023 due to several successful government programs as well as international support.

"Real GDP in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted)," the State Statistics Service said.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine's GDP decreased by 10.3% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in April that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 3.2% in 2024 and by up to 6.5% in 2025 even as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale invasion.