Ukraine's GDP increased 6.5% in first quarter, estimates suggest

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2024 8:56 PM 1 min read
Port of Odesa on June 23, 2024 in Odesa, Ukraine. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Preliminary estimates suggest that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, Ukraine's State Statistics Service reported on June 25.

Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022. The economy stabilized faster than expected in 2023 due to several successful government programs as well as international support.

"Real GDP in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted)," the State Statistics Service said.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine's GDP decreased by 10.3% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in April that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 3.2% in 2024 and by up to 6.5% in 2025 even as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine needs $9.5 billion for rapid recovery in 2024
Ukraine needs $9.5 billion for rapid recovery this year, namely in the defense industry, energy, housing, agricultural, natural resources, and the IT sector, the Finance Ministry said on June 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
12:28 AM
Video

Exclusive: Nepali POW questioned by Ukrainian authorities

The Kyiv Independent has obtained footage of Ukrainian authorities questioning a Nepali prisoner of war captured when he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The footage was obtained from intelligence sources. The Kyiv Independent edited it for brevity.
