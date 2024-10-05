Ukraine's 'dragon drones' are now reportedly destroying Russian tanks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Oct. 4 released a video of what it said was a "dragon drone" destroying a Russian tank.

Described as "truly unique combat footage," the video shows a Russian vehicle first being stopped in its tracks by what appears to be artillery fire.

The clip then shows a drone flying above the tank "spewing molten thermite," before it cuts to a scene showing the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the video.

Thermite weapons disperse thousands of tiny pieces of molten metal burning at temperatures that exceed 2,000 degrees Celsius, which means that it can melt through some armored vehicles.

The first videos of the new type of drone emerged on Sept. 2, when videos began circulating on social media of one spraying what appeared to be fiery, white-hot metal on a treeline in an undisclosed part of the battlefield. No troops are visible in the video.

On Sept. 4, Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed its forces were behind what were dubbed "dragon drones," and since then, more videos have surfaced.

Thermite and other incendiary weapons can cause devastating injuries.

Human Rights Watch writes that being exposed to such munitions can lead to "extensive and excruciating burns that require painful treatment" that include "respiratory damage from inflamed airways and toxic fumes, infection, extreme dehydration, and organ failure."

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.