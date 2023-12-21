Skip to content
Ukraine's debt restructuring extended to March 2027

by Lance Luo December 22, 2023 1:05 AM 1 min read
Officials from Ukraine's Ministry of Finance meet with G7 creditor nations in Dec. 2023. (Ministry of Finance)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has agreed with creditors from the G7 and the Paris Club to extend debt restructuring to 2027, the Ministry of Finance announced on Dec. 21.

"Today's agreement on the revision of debt obligations allows us to reduce the burden on the budget until the end of the IMF programme and save foreign currency liquidity to ensure social spending," Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said.

The debt payment suspension is part of $122 billion in international fiscal support provided by Ukraine's international partners in the G7.

Signatories included the governments of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ukraine paused debt payments to G7 creditors and the Paris club in September 2022 in order to preserve hard currency resources.

Finance Ministry: Third of state budget in 2023 used to pay soldiers
Around one-third of the state budget for 2023 so far – almost Hr 520 billion ($14 billion) – has been used for military personnel expenditures, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said on Aug. 16., referencing data from the State Treasury Service.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Lance Luo
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
