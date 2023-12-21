Ukraine's debt restructuring extended to March 2027

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has agreed with creditors from the G7 and the Paris Club to extend debt restructuring to 2027, the Ministry of Finance announced on Dec. 21.

"Today's agreement on the revision of debt obligations allows us to reduce the burden on the budget until the end of the IMF programme and save foreign currency liquidity to ensure social spending," Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said.

The debt payment suspension is part of $122 billion in international fiscal support provided by Ukraine's international partners in the G7.

Signatories included the governments of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ukraine paused debt payments to G7 creditors and the Paris club in September 2022 in order to preserve hard currency resources.



