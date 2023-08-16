Finance Ministry: Third of state budget in 2023 used to pay soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around one-third of the state budget for 2023 so far – almost Hr 520 billion ($14 billion) – has been used for military personnel expenditures, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Aug. 16., referencing data from the State Treasury Service.

For the first seven months of 2023, the total expenditures of the state amounted to Hr 1.64 trillion ($44.4 billion), with Hr 231.8 billion ($6.3 billion) spent in July.

Other military expenses included Hr 276.9 billion ($7.5 billion) on military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and other supplies for the armed forces.

Significant portions of the budget have also been allocated to goods and services (24.8% of the total expenditures) and social support payments (18.6%).

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said on Aug. 9 that Ukraine is going to need at least $42 billion in foreign financial support next year due to high defense and security expenses.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine intends to spend Hr 1.8 trillion (about $48 billion) from the state budget on defense and security forces in 2023.