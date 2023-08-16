Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finance Ministry: Third of state budget in 2023 used to pay soldiers

by Martin Fornusek August 16, 2023 3:02 PM 1 min read
The ceremony of raising the national flag during the celebration of the Constitution Day of Ukraine, June 28, 2023. (Photo credit: Pavlo Palamarchuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around one-third of the state budget for 2023 so far – almost Hr 520 billion ($14 billion) – has been used for military personnel expenditures, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Aug. 16., referencing data from the State Treasury Service.

For the first seven months of 2023, the total expenditures of the state amounted to Hr 1.64 trillion ($44.4 billion), with Hr 231.8 billion ($6.3 billion) spent in July.

Other military expenses included Hr 276.9 billion ($7.5 billion) on military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and other supplies for the armed forces.

Significant portions of the budget have also been allocated to goods and services (24.8% of the total expenditures) and social support payments (18.6%).

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said on Aug. 9 that Ukraine is going to need at least $42 billion in foreign financial support next year due to high defense and security expenses.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine intends to spend Hr 1.8 trillion (about $48 billion) from the state budget on defense and security forces in 2023.

Minister: Germany plans $5.5 billion in annual military aid for Ukraine until 2027
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in annual military aid until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Aug. 14, Forbes Ukraine reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.