Viktor Pavlushchyk becomes head of National Agency on Corruption Prevention

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced on Feb. 25 that it selected Viktor Pavlushchyk as the organization's new head.

Pavlushchyk is a senior detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The selection commission for the position of NACP chairman announced Viktor Pavlushchik as the competition's winner today. All six commission members voted for his candidacy," the agency wrote on Facebook.

According to the statement, Pavlushchyk currently serves as the head of NABU’s detectives department. He was selected for having "best professional experience, knowledge, and qualities to perform the duties of the NACP chairman and also meets the criteria of competence and integrity."

"We are awaiting the appropriate decision of the government," NACP wrote.

NACP has been led by Oleksandr Novikov since 2020.

A total of 51 candidates were admitted to the first stage of the competition, NACP said earlier in February. Twenty-four participated in the second stage of the competition and "underwent integrity interviews based on the results of the general aptitude test," according to NACP.

The last round of the competition, final interviews with 10 candidates, took place on Feb. 24-25, NACP said.

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints the head of the NACP based on the results of an open competitive selection for four years. Those chosen can only hold the role once in their lives.