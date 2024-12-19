Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Abuse, Ukraine, Prosecutor General's Office, War, Military
Edit post

Ukraine's brigade commander arrested over alleged power abuse after media investigation

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2024 3:53 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Close-up texture pixel camouflage military uniform of the Armed Forces, chevron trident and flag of Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Ternopil took into custody Colonel Oleh Poberezhniuk, the commander of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade, who is suspected of abuse of power, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The court set the bail for Poberezhniuk at Hr 908,400 ($21,600).

He was charged with abuse of office after he allegedly had four of his subordinates help build his house in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the fall of 2023. While performing the service for Poberezhniuk, the four service members received full salaries and combat payments and were officially listed in a working visit to Mykolaiv Oblast.

On Dec. 16, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the unit's officers had beaten service members, extorted money from them, and even tied one soldier to a wooden cross as a punishment.

In response to the media investigation, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered an inspection and suspended Poberezhniuk. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also ordered an investigation into the alleged abuse, extortion, and humiliation of soldiers.

The 211th Brigade, formed in August 2023, performs engineering work, builds defenses in the rear, and does not participate in direct combat.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the cases of abuse surfaced after the start of official checks in the spring of 2024.

The outlet's sources named now-Captain Vladyslav Pastukh, Poborezhniuk's godson and the son of the unit's chief of staff, as one of the main perpetrators. The officer was said to have extorted money from soldiers on account of being related to the unit's most senior officers.

Though Pastukh no longer serves in the unit, the media investigation identified almost a dozen cases of fathers and sons or husbands and wives serving together in the 211th Brigade.

The revelations come as Ukraine faces mounting challenges in replenishing the ranks of its Armed Forces, facing low enlistment rates and even cases of desertion. Mykhailo Drapatyi, the new commander of the Ground Forces, recently announced wide-ranging reforms focusing on recruitment and training.

As US pushes Kyiv to lower draft age, why won’t Ukraine conscript younger men?
One thing stands out when looking at Ukraine’s Armed Forces — it is made up predominantly of older men. Ukraine has never publicly released information about the age of its troops, but the average age is reportedly around 43 years old. Exact figures on the size of Ukraine’s armed
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.