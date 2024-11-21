Parliament passes bill allowing first-time deserters to return to military service

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill on Nov. 21 that will enable soldiers who deserted or were absent without leave (AWOL) for the first time to return and continue serving in the military.

The contracts of these soldiers will continue to be valid if they voluntarily decide to return to their units.

The bill comes amid broader legislative changes pertaining to draft and military service as Ukraine's Armed Forces seek to replenish their ranks amid a grueling war with Russia.

The legislation, supported by 253 lawmakers, will also ensure that the provision of relevant payments, social security, and other benefits to the soldiers resumes.

The parliament previously decriminalized the first instances of desertion or going AWOL in August, provided the soldiers returned to their units.

Earlier this month, the 53rd and the 57th mechanized brigades called on soldiers who left their units to return, saying that the "door is open."

"We can all make mistakes - it's part of life. It's important to remember that one mistake does not define us completely," the statement of the 53rd Brigade read.

"We have one country, one goal, and we can only win together."

Although Ukraine adopted a major bill reforming the draft in April, the mobilization draft slowed down in autumn, leaving many front-line units undermanned in the face of more numerous Russian troops.

A further 160,000 people are to be drafted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will raise the manning of units to 85%, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said on Oct. 29.