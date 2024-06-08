Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Western aid, Weapons, Ukraine, Vehicles, War
Ukraine uses over 110 types of vehicles on the battlefield

by Kateryna Denisova June 8, 2024 11:14 PM 1 min read
More than 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made military vehicles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since March 2022. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
More than 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made military vehicles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since March 2022, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 8.

One third of the vehicles were reportedly domestically produced while the rest were made in over 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. Germany, Sweden, and Italy. Sixty samples of equipment were taken into service in 2024.

“Renewal and replenishment of the Armed Forces vehicle fleet ensures increased mobility and combat capability of the Ukrainian military, which is critical in the current situation,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian manufacturers supply armored cars, trucks, and electric motorcycles. Among the foreign-made equipment, Ukraine's army has off-road vehicles, and an American truck to transport heavy armored vehicles.

Into the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine aims to localize weapons production in 2024. Nearly 100% of drones Ukraine’s Armed Forces use are developed domestically, according to the Defense Ministry.

The country also plans to increase the production of missiles, arms, and other military equipment several times, with a particular focus on air defenses, Ivan Havryliuk, first deputy defense minister, said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
