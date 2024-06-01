Defense Ministry: Nearly all of Ukraine's drones domestically produced

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Nearly 100% of drones Ukraine’s Armed Forces use in Russia’s war are developed domestically, Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said on June 1.

Throughout Russia’s war, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare.

Drones have emerged as a game-changer in Ukraine's military playbook. The nation's prowess in mass-producing these affordable yet potent weapons has spawned over 200 homegrown drone enterprises.

“Almost 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine. That is, the private sector dominates in this sector, which is good because it also contributes to the economy,” Klimenkov said.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on air on March 5 that Ukraine can produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to make 2 million drones by the end of 2024.

She also said Ukraine is already past the million drones produced, the goal President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in late December 2023.

At the same time, the number of drone companies in the country is rising faster than what the government is able to support financially, the Kyiv Independent earlier reported.

Ukraine officially created the Unmanned Systems Forces, a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones, on Feb. 6. It will reportedly focus on creating special drone-specific units, increasing production, ramping up training, and pushing innovations.

Amidst battlefield challenges, Ukraine employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting critical infrastructure such as oil refineries, airfields, and logistics. These strikes are intended to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and diminish Moscow's export revenues, crucial for funding Russia's war.

On top of domestic drone production, Ukraine's partners plan to supply Kyiv with 1 million drones in 2024, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Feb. 15.