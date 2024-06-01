Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, drone production, Drones, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian armed forces, Defense tech
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Nearly all of Ukraine's drones domestically produced

by Alexander Khrebet June 1, 2024 10:22 PM 2 min read
Volunteers from the Frontline Care charity pose for a photograph upon delivering "Punisher" drones to Ukrainian soldiers in December 2022. (Frontline.Care)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nearly 100% of drones Ukraine’s Armed Forces use in Russia’s war are developed domestically, Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said on June 1.

Throughout Russia’s war, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare.

Drones have emerged as a game-changer in Ukraine's military playbook. The nation's prowess in mass-producing these affordable yet potent weapons has spawned over 200 homegrown drone enterprises.

“Almost 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine. That is, the private sector dominates in this sector, which is good because it also contributes to the economy,” Klimenkov said.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on air on March 5 that Ukraine can produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to make 2 million drones by the end of 2024.

She also said Ukraine is already past the million drones produced, the goal President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in late December 2023.

At the same time, the number of drone companies in the country is rising faster than what the government is able to support financially, the Kyiv Independent earlier reported.

Ukraine officially created the Unmanned Systems Forces, a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones, on Feb. 6. It will reportedly focus on creating special drone-specific units, increasing production, ramping up training, and pushing innovations.

Amidst battlefield challenges, Ukraine employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting critical infrastructure such as oil refineries, airfields, and logistics. These strikes are intended to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and diminish Moscow's export revenues, crucial for funding Russia's war.

On top of domestic drone production, Ukraine's partners plan to supply Kyiv with 1 million drones in 2024, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Feb. 15.

Ukraine’s drone companies face ‘death, migration, or global acquisition’ amid defense spending squeeze
A surge of domestic drone companies in Ukraine has outpaced what the government budget can support, leading many companies to increasingly seek international partnerships or face consolidation. Drones have become a transformative part of Ukraine’s military strategy. The country’s ability to mass pr…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.