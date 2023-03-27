Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine’s air defense downs Russian drones that attacked Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 2:24 AM 1 min read
According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s air defense destroyed every Russian drone near Kyiv used for the March 27 attack on the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko reported.

Popko said remnants of a downed drone have been found in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a store caught fire during the attack. Firefighters have since contained the fire.

He noted that no casualties have yet been reported.

Earlier on March 27, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense was active in Kyiv Oblast. Authorities warned of a drone attack at 10:12 p.m. local time.

Explosions were later reported in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
