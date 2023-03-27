Ukraine’s air defense downs Russian drones that attacked Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s air defense destroyed every Russian drone near Kyiv used for the March 27 attack on the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko reported.

Popko said remnants of a downed drone have been found in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a store caught fire during the attack. Firefighters have since contained the fire.

He noted that no casualties have yet been reported.

Earlier on March 27, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense was active in Kyiv Oblast. Authorities warned of a drone attack at 10:12 p.m. local time.

Explosions were later reported in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts.