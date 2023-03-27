Mayor: Firefighters contain fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Firefighters have contained the fire that broke out in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district due to explosions on March 27, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

According to Klitschko, no casualties were reported.

Earlier on March 27, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense was active in Kyiv Oblast. Authorities warned of a drone attack at 10:12 p.m. local time.

Explosions were later reported in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts. According to Klitschko, a store caught fire in the city's Sviatoshynskyi district.

"The danger in the adjacent region to the capital city remains! Air defense forces are on the alert," Kyiv Oblast authorities said.